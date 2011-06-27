  1. Home
Used 2000 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)325.0/425.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.0 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room63.2 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Measurements
Length225.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4611 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height75.5 in.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Medium Graphite
  • Dark Graphite
