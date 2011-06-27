  1. Home
Used 1999 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1999 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)375.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity25.0 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Length224.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height72.4 in.
Maximum payload1755.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Amazon Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Island Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Graphite
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Medium Graphite
