Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/16 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|318.5/392.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|24.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 4500 rpm
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61.3 in.
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|203.7 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7500 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6000 lbs.
|Height
|72.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|1740.0 lbs.
|Wheel base
|120.2 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
Related Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat info
Shop used vehicles in your area
Popular new car reviews and ratings
Vehicle rankings by type
Other models to consider
Research Similar Vehicles