Used 1998 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg13/17 mpg13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/540.0 mi.318.5/416.5 mi.318.5/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.24.5 gal.24.5 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm255 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.2 l4.2 l4.2 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 4750 rpm210 hp @ 4750 rpm210 hp @ 4750 rpm
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.40.8 in.40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.40.9 in.40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.61.3 in.61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.63.8 in.63.8 in.
Measurements
Length220.8 in.207.4 in.203.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Gross weight5550 lbs.6000 lbs.6000 lbs.
Height72.7 in.72.7 in.72.7 in.
Maximum payload1555.0 lbs.1660.0 lbs.1740.0 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.120.2 in.120.2 in.
Width78.4 in.79.8 in.79.5 in.
