Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)420.0/510.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque290 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4500 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Front hip room61.3 in.
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room64.9 in.
Rear leg room32.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Length240.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Gross weight6000 lbs.
Height75.1 in.
Maximum payload1390.0 lbs.
Wheel base157.4 in.
Width79.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
