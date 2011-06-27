  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1996 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford F-150 Special Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-150
Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.8/669.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle45.7 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length219.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4186 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base138.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford F-150 Special info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles