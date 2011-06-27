Used 1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)236.6/291.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3886 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
