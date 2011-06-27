Used 1996 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)483.6/595.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle50.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room28.8 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4316 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
