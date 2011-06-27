  1. Home
Used 1996 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.1/555.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle43.9 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Raven Black
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
