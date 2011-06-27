  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1996 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford F-150 Features & Specs

More about the 1996 F-150
Overview
See F-150 Inventory
See F-150 Inventory
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Combined MPG151515
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg14/18 mpg14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.8/669.6 mi.520.8/669.6 mi.520.8/669.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.37.2 gal.37.2 gal.
Combined MPG151515
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l4.9 l4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle45.7 ft.43.9 ft.43.9 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 6Inline 6Inline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.40.3 in.40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.62.2 in.62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.64.8 in.64.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.nono
Rear hip Room61.1 in.nono
Rear leg room28.8 in.nono
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.nono
Measurements
Length219.1 in.213.3 in.213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.7500 lbs.7500 lbs.
Curb weight4186 lbs.3982 lbs.3982 lbs.
Height70.8 in.70.8 in.70.8 in.
Wheel base138.8 in.133.0 in.133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.79.0 in.79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Colonial White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Saddle Clearcoat Metallic
See F-150 InventorySee F-150 InventorySee F-150 Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles