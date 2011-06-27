  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1995 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1995 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

More about the 1995 F-150
More about the 1995 F-150
Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.8/632.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.0 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.8 in.
Measurements
Length213.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3982 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Height71.0 in.
Maximum payload2075.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Colonial White
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Oxford White
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 1995 Ford F-150 XLT info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles