Used 1995 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews
Just Won't Quit
I bought this truck from my employer with a tad over 300,000 on it, figuring if I got a year out of it I was doing good. Five years later, I have 352,000 on it. Even with the ultra hi-mileage, I'm not afraid to drive it anywhere. In that time, I've replaced fuel pumps in both tanks, windshield, and a TPS. It has the 5.0 engine, no gas mileage champ, but no slouch either. Finally started showing rust around the wheel wells on the bed and has had a slight rear main leak since I bought it. I've been thinking of trading it in on a new truck but I can't stand what I see out there now, so I think I'll just keep maintaining it.
Tough as Nails
I bought my truck at an equipment auction. It had the 4.9L 6 cyl & 5 speed. When I bought the truck it had 105k miles on it. When I sold it 11 years later it had over 250k miles on it and still running strong. I averaged around 18MPG most of the time. If I drove only highway I could get up to 21mpg for a full size truck that is very impressive. I used it for work, and for fun. I hauled many heavy loads and full trailers with ease. I wish Ford would have continued th3 4.9L with the newer trucks. In my 11 years of owning it. I replaced a clutch, brake pads and a radiator. I bought it for $7k and sold it 11 years later for $3k. I wish I would have kept it ;-)
Strong truck
For a small truck it is amazing. I am so surprised by how well this thing tows with only a 5. O (302). We pull an 18 ft enclosed trailer loaded with tons of camping gear the truck doesn't even shudder when pulling onto high speed roads. Not to mention this truck will not break, the most repairs it has had is a few starters and a window motor
LOVE it!
We bought ours used in early 2010 I think and it was in very good condition. It had 187K miles on it at that time and everything was in very good working condition except the A/C. Given it was already 15 years old we didn't think much of that. The cruise control still works. We bought it for a whopping $3800 and we've gotten our money's worth out of it many times over. It had less than the typical Ford rust and still isn't too bad despite having always lived in the North and having been kept outside for most of the time we've owned it. It started every time despite the very cold winters. It was my daily driver for about 5 years and it was really nice to drive. VERY good turning radius like I've come to expect in my Fords. We've done a number of long trips in it and it's VERY comfortable on the ride. My husband is just over 6 feet tall and has ample leg room. The extended cab seat isn't real comfortable but we rarely have 2 legged passengers so that's been less important. It's great for the dogs, however. I love the rear slider and the side wing windows--that's all made the lack of A/C acceptable. On long trips by myself I've needed to pull over to nap and at 5'6" I can fit comfortably across the bench. It's strangely comfortable for sleeping. Ours has almost 360K miles on it and is still getting around 17mpg highway. You can't beat the reliability. The passenger side window motor needs to be replaced now (the truck is 21 years old so....), the fuel pump went out last year on one of the two gas tanks, we've done u-joints, replaced a gas tank, and otherwise it's just been normal maintenance like brakes/tires/oil. The original tailgate stopped latching maybe 2-3 years ago so that needed to be replaced as well. It has a very substantial deer guard on the front and after hitting 5 or 6 deer now it does have a few dents. Someone sideswiped us in a parking lot and even so, the body held up well. I've also driven it through blizzards and despite being 2WD it handled beautifully. We've dubbed it 'The Green Beast' because it's as though there is no weather it can't handle--even on the unattended country roads with blowing and drifting snow I'm very confident driving it. We have no intention of selling it, we plan to keep it til it dies because it's such an excellent vehicle.
I love this truck
I have owned this truck since 1997. Had 23,000 miles when I bought it. Has 235,000 now. I just can't sell it. It has never let me down. The 300 six is un-stoppable. Ford should have never stopped building this engine. Mine is Black with gold accent. When shes washed and waxed, I still get comments on her great looks. Don't drive it much anymore, but like I said, I can't seem to part with her. Replaced one hydraulic clutch actuator, clutch and two alternators. That's it. Still runs like new. Best vehicle I have ever owned!
