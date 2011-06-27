Used 1995 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Jen , 09/05/2016 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB

We bought ours used in early 2010 I think and it was in very good condition. It had 187K miles on it at that time and everything was in very good working condition except the A/C. Given it was already 15 years old we didn't think much of that. The cruise control still works. We bought it for a whopping $3800 and we've gotten our money's worth out of it many times over. It had less than the typical Ford rust and still isn't too bad despite having always lived in the North and having been kept outside for most of the time we've owned it. It started every time despite the very cold winters. It was my daily driver for about 5 years and it was really nice to drive. VERY good turning radius like I've come to expect in my Fords. We've done a number of long trips in it and it's VERY comfortable on the ride. My husband is just over 6 feet tall and has ample leg room. The extended cab seat isn't real comfortable but we rarely have 2 legged passengers so that's been less important. It's great for the dogs, however. I love the rear slider and the side wing windows--that's all made the lack of A/C acceptable. On long trips by myself I've needed to pull over to nap and at 5'6" I can fit comfortably across the bench. It's strangely comfortable for sleeping. Ours has almost 360K miles on it and is still getting around 17mpg highway. You can't beat the reliability. The passenger side window motor needs to be replaced now (the truck is 21 years old so....), the fuel pump went out last year on one of the two gas tanks, we've done u-joints, replaced a gas tank, and otherwise it's just been normal maintenance like brakes/tires/oil. The original tailgate stopped latching maybe 2-3 years ago so that needed to be replaced as well. It has a very substantial deer guard on the front and after hitting 5 or 6 deer now it does have a few dents. Someone sideswiped us in a parking lot and even so, the body held up well. I've also driven it through blizzards and despite being 2WD it handled beautifully. We've dubbed it 'The Green Beast' because it's as though there is no weather it can't handle--even on the unattended country roads with blowing and drifting snow I'm very confident driving it. We have no intention of selling it, we plan to keep it til it dies because it's such an excellent vehicle.