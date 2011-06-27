  1. Home
Used 1994 Ford F-150 S Features & Specs

More about the 1994 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.0/342.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base155.0 in.
Length235.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colonial White
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Copper Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Crimson Clearcoat
  • Sunrise Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
