Used 1994 Ford F-150 XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)236.6/309.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height70.8 in.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Iris Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tucson Bronze Clearcoat Metallic
  • Brilliant Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Electric Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Opal Clearcoat Metallic
  • Raven Black
  • Sunrise Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Forest Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tobago Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Crimson Clearcoat
