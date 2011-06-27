Used 1994 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews
Best used truck for the money and still running!!!
Asking relatives to borrow their truck is like asking to borrow their most prized possession. I bought a used 1994 F150 as a beater and run about. Though I own three vehicles total, This is the one I drive the most. I feel safe driving in it. It's been super reliable. I purchased a camper shell and now whatever I want to throw into the truck bed is secure. The prior owner was a mechanic so everything was in working order when I bought it for the princely sum of $1,450. Bought it sometime around 2011. It's 5 years later and I've more than gotten my money's worth out of it. It could use a repainting and their were some dents but it's never failed me and starts on the first crank. Oh, did I mention how one of those mentioned relatives asked to borrow my truck? Two gas tanks on this baby. One gets low, switch to the other tank. Love, love, love my red beater Ford Truck. I really like the body shape from that era. I would buy it again in a heartbeat! Follow up 8-1-16 I still own and drive my old beater Ford. The only major expenditure since the last review has been to fix my A/C which needed a new compressor and some other parts to it. It's now my daily driver. Love, love, love my beater Ford truck!!! Follow up 2-15-17 My old beater Ford keeps on trucking! I just had her tuned up this week and she's still running silky smooth. There were a couple minor things to take care recently but it's gravy with this most excellent purchase. Her paint is beginning to show her age but I don't care. I just can't quit her. I own three vehicles and my beater Ford is my favorite to drive. Window down, arm draped over to enjoy the fresh breeze while cruising down the street or on the highway. Follow up 8-18-17 She's still running though she was down recently with an electrical short. My mechanic was able to diagnose it and my beater Ford breathes life once more. It's Summer and I love having some cold air conditioning to take the heat away as I drive down the road to and from work. My radio station locked into the country oldies and I'm always happy sitting in my Ford heading wherever I need to go. My eyes are drawn to late model Ford trucks when I'm out and about. I just love the character and lines on 90's Ford trucks! Follow Up 3-6-18 She's not the problem right now, I am. I left the headlights on her the other day and the battery has gone dead. She still runs and I'm only either a battery charge away from driving this still in great condition old beater or a new battery away. Love, love, love my Ford F-150 truck. Of the three vehicles I own currently, she's my favorite!!! Follow Up 9-7-18 Just had an e-mail asking for an update today. Not much to tell that's new. She's still on the road and my daily driver. Bad rain this week and you'd better believe I drove my old beater for greater water clearance. Starts every time. She's got that far away beauty. I don't care as long as what's under the hood keeps me on the road. I've been thinking more and more of having some high school shop kids repaint it for me and perhaps pull a couple dents while they're at it. You can keep your El Dorado, the foreign car's absurd. Me, I want to go down with my pickup Ford insured.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Just keeps going and going.....
The more I read the horror stories of new and late model vehicles, the more I love my 1994 F150. At 18 yrs old (with reg maint) it just never lets me down. Its nothing fancy and i do use it for what it was intended for, but with just regular maint, it doesnt cost me a fortune to operate. It is a 5 litre V8 XLT 2wd reg cab with an 8 ft box and is my daily driver and I just love the design of the 1992-96 F150s. l also love the looks of the 04 and later F150s, but after reading consumer reviews here on Edmunds, i think I'll stick to my 'Ol Reliable trusty "94. Just like they say....they dont make 'em like they used to. Old Fords never die, they just keep going and going.....
One tough Ford
I just received this truck 2 days before thanksgiving. It was towed to my house by flatbed after sitting 8 years in a field. The truck ran when it was parked in December of 06 after the owner had a stroke and then passed away. After making the determination that the 4.9L (300 cid) engine would turn over, I started to work on cleaning it up, giving a good tune up and replacing the fuel tanks, fuel pumps, and sending units as well as all the hoses, and belt. A new battery, a set of new tires, the truck cranked right up and has been excellent to run. After 500 miles, I drained the oil, and it looked just as clean as it was the day I put it in.
One Tough Truck
I'm a professional dog trainer, i have an 8 hold dog topper mounted on the truck with dry storage and a 15 gallon water tank. I also tow behing this truck a 4 hole dog trailer which also carries my four wheeler and other gear. The 300 inline v6 is remarkable, alot of trainers are amazed at my trucks capabilities. I would not trade my truck for no other truck out there. I just wish i would have bought one with four wheel drive.
good
It is a white Xlt white truck 8 cylinder very reliable. not very high mileage is put on it. Although we just got it it has turned out to be very confortable and we like it very much
Sponsored cars related to the F-150
Related Used 1994 Ford F-150 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner