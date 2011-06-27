Used 1994 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

Richard , 01/26/2016 XLT 2dr Extended Cab LB

Asking relatives to borrow their truck is like asking to borrow their most prized possession. I bought a used 1994 F150 as a beater and run about. Though I own three vehicles total, This is the one I drive the most. I feel safe driving in it. It's been super reliable. I purchased a camper shell and now whatever I want to throw into the truck bed is secure. The prior owner was a mechanic so everything was in working order when I bought it for the princely sum of $1,450. Bought it sometime around 2011. It's 5 years later and I've more than gotten my money's worth out of it. It could use a repainting and their were some dents but it's never failed me and starts on the first crank. Oh, did I mention how one of those mentioned relatives asked to borrow my truck? Two gas tanks on this baby. One gets low, switch to the other tank. Love, love, love my red beater Ford Truck. I really like the body shape from that era. I would buy it again in a heartbeat! Follow up 8-1-16 I still own and drive my old beater Ford. The only major expenditure since the last review has been to fix my A/C which needed a new compressor and some other parts to it. It's now my daily driver. Love, love, love my beater Ford truck!!! Follow up 2-15-17 My old beater Ford keeps on trucking! I just had her tuned up this week and she's still running silky smooth. There were a couple minor things to take care recently but it's gravy with this most excellent purchase. Her paint is beginning to show her age but I don't care. I just can't quit her. I own three vehicles and my beater Ford is my favorite to drive. Window down, arm draped over to enjoy the fresh breeze while cruising down the street or on the highway. Follow up 8-18-17 She's still running though she was down recently with an electrical short. My mechanic was able to diagnose it and my beater Ford breathes life once more. It's Summer and I love having some cold air conditioning to take the heat away as I drive down the road to and from work. My radio station locked into the country oldies and I'm always happy sitting in my Ford heading wherever I need to go. My eyes are drawn to late model Ford trucks when I'm out and about. I just love the character and lines on 90's Ford trucks! Follow Up 3-6-18 She's not the problem right now, I am. I left the headlights on her the other day and the battery has gone dead. She still runs and I'm only either a battery charge away from driving this still in great condition old beater or a new battery away. Love, love, love my Ford F-150 truck. Of the three vehicles I own currently, she's my favorite!!! Follow Up 9-7-18 Just had an e-mail asking for an update today. Not much to tell that's new. She's still on the road and my daily driver. Bad rain this week and you'd better believe I drove my old beater for greater water clearance. Starts every time. She's got that far away beauty. I don't care as long as what's under the hood keeps me on the road. I've been thinking more and more of having some high school shop kids repaint it for me and perhaps pull a couple dents while they're at it. You can keep your El Dorado, the foreign car's absurd. Me, I want to go down with my pickup Ford insured.