Used 1992 Ford F-150 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1992 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG15
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.8/309.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.2 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Wheel base116.8 in.
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • White
