Used 1991 Ford F-150 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)451.1/589.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3769 lbs.
Gross weight6100 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload2175.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Currant Red
  • White
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
