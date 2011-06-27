  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1991 Ford F-150
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1991 Ford F-150 Base Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-150
More about the 1991 F-150
Overview
See F-150 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG16
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)520.5/659.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity34.7 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length194.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3769 lbs.
Gross weight5250 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload1610.0 lbs.
Wheel base116.8 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Black
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Medium Scarlet
See F-150 Inventory

Related Used 1991 Ford F-150 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles