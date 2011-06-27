  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

More about the 1991 F-150
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear hip Room61.1 in.
Rear leg room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room67.4 in.
Measurements
Length232.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight4252 lbs.
Gross weight6250 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload1775.0 lbs.
Wheel base155.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
