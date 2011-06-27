  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford F-150 XL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Drivetrain
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)558.0/706.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity37.2 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.3 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Measurements
Length210.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity7500 lbs.
Curb weight3874 lbs.
Gross weight5450 lbs.
Height70.2 in.
Maximum payload1720.0 lbs.
Wheel base133.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • White
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Currant Red
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Scarlet
