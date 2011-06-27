Used 1990 Ford F-150 Extended Cab Consumer Reviews

Built to last John , 01/25/2009 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My dad bought this car back in 1995 from my grandfather's work. He paid I think 3000 for it with 175,000 miles. It's now 2009 has 300,800 miles and it still runs strong. The 4x4 still works great the paint has no clear coat fading or splitting. Nothing has been changed besides starter battery and maintenance otherwise it's all original. It's not the prettiest but definitely not the ugliest. It's well worth your money to buy one and it will last forever. Report Abuse

Fordz Awesome HurleyXP , 08/19/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my truck in sept of last year. I love this truck she had 120,000 miles on her when i bought her and i've put about 30,000 on her. She can climb mountains and she can offroad. I have had so much fun in her. She is also one of the most reliable trucks that I have ever owned. I have only had to replace the alternator in the time that I have had her. She starts every morning and takes me to work. I love my ford!!!

all around great truck johnie tyler , 06/30/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful i bought my 1990 f150 lariat with the 5.8 (351) windser it is the best truck i ever drove has lots of power fully loaded. Everything is stock fixing to put a throtle body spacer and cold air intake on in. Truck is quick at getting to speed and great for pulling boats and campers and you cant eveb tell its back there most the time smooth riding and will roast them for about a block all stock if anyone wants a great truck i would get one of these there is only 12% of these trucks made with the 351 in it best old truck you will ever drive.

Awsome Truck sisco316 , 09/29/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This Body Style Is The Best Ever ! + It Runs Great + It Feels Great + It Drives Great + It's Body Style Is The Greatest !