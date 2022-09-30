2023 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$59,474
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|76/61 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|68 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|230 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|49
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|11.9 hr.
|Battery capacity
|98 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|426 hp
|Torque
|775 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|232.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|96.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Height
|78.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|145.5 in.
|Bed length
|67.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|24.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Maximum towing capacity
|10,000 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8,250 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Cloth
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear hip room
|62.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Adjustable pedals
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery
|+$12,500
|Mobile Power Cord (120V/240V)
|+$500
|Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery (Fleet)
|+$12,500
|Packages
|Equipment Group 311A
|+$0
|Equipment Group 312A
|+$9,000
|Tow Technology Package
|+$1,395
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,000
|Safety & Security Options
|Backup Alarm System (Fleet)
|+$145
|Individual Trailer TPMS/Customer-Placed Trailer Camera
|+$1,115
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Interior Options
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners
|+$160
|Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storage
|+$225
|First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$50
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats
|+$200
|In-Vehicle Safe
|+$400
|Exterior Options
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard - Defender Series
|+$850
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,200
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface
|+$430
|Bed Tailgate Lock
|+$70
|Horizontal Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Bed Divider
|+$375
|Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$590
|Bed Tray
|+$245
|Vertical Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|On-Board Scales and Smart Hitch Removal - Required Option
|-$650
|Removable Bed Mat
|+$185
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|275/60R20 BSW All-Terrain Tires
|+$150
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$2,200
|Right Hand Side Pivot Storage Box by UnderCover
|+$290
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$850
|Pro Power Onboard - 9.6kW
|+$1,200
