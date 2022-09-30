2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,974
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Battery & Range
|Fuel type
|Electric
|EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.
|76/61 MPGe
|EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|68 MPGe
|EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|230 mi.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|49
|EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|11.9 hr.
|Battery capacity
|98 kWh
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|426 hp
|Torque
|775 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|232.7 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|96.0 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Height
|78.3 in.
|Wheelbase
|145.5 in.
|Bed length
|67.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.4 in.
|Angle of approach
|24.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|23.6 degrees
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Maximum payload
|2,000 lbs.
|Gross weight
|8,250 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Vinyl
|yes
|Bucket front seats
|yes
|4-way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|4-way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Rear hip room
|62.6 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Rear view camera
|yes
|Rear parking sensors
|yes
|Cruise control
|yes
|Front and rear cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|Fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Mobile Power Cord (120V/240V)
|+$500
|Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery (Fleet)
|+$12,500
|Packages
|Equipment Group 110A
|+$0
|Tow Technology Package
|+$1,950
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|+$1,000
|Safety & Security Options
|Backup Alarm System (Fleet)
|+$145
|Individual Trailer TPMS/Customer-Placed Trailer Camera
|+$1,115
|Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|+$45
|Interior Options
|First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$50
|In-Vehicle Safe
|+$400
|Exterior Options
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard - Defender Series
|+$850
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,200
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface
|+$430
|Bed Tailgate Lock
|+$70
|Horizontal Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$590
|Bed Tray
|+$245
|Vertical Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|On-Board Scales and Smart Hitch Removal - Required Option
|-$650
|Removable Bed Mat
|+$185
|Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet)
|+$600
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$2,200
|Right Hand Side Pivot Storage Box by UnderCover
|+$290
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$850
|Pro Power Onboard - 9.6kW
|+$1,200
Related 2023 Ford F-150 Lightning info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Buick Envision
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 1998
- Used Subaru Forester 2000
- Used Toyota Yaris 2011
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2016
- Used MINI Countryman 2014
- Used Jaguar XJ 2004
- Used Audi S4 2014
- Used Ford Explorer 1995
- Used Lexus NX 300H
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz EQC News
- 2022 INFINITI QX80
- 2023 Kia K5
- 2023 Kia Carnival
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- Volvo V60 2022
- 2022 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- Nissan NV Passenger 2021
- 2021 RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- Chevrolet Corvette 2022
- 2022 Camaro
- 2022 Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2022
- Chevrolet Trailblazer 2022
- 2023 Traverse
- 2022 Malibu
- 2022 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2022 Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
- 2022 Spark
Latest Updates On New Cars
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2023 Ford Mustang News
- 2023 Ford Maverick News
- 2023 Honda Accord News
- 2023 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid News
Other models
- New Hyundai Venue for Sale in Fort Washington, MD
- New Volkswagen Tiguan for Sale in Chesterton, IN
- New GMC Savana-Cargo for Sale in Jamison, PA
- New Ford E-Transit-Cargo-Van for Sale in Avon, CT
- New Ram 1500-Classic for Sale in Manheim, PA
- New Mini Countryman for Sale in Conyers, GA
- New Audi S7 for Sale in East Brunswick, NJ
- New Mazda 3 for Sale in Gustine, CA
- New Ram 1500 for Sale in Rockford, MI
- New BMW M5 for Sale in Manchester, TN
- New Kia Sorento-Hybrid for Sale in Norwood, PA
- New Hyundai Tucson-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in La France, SC
- New Hyundai Venue for Sale in Desoto, TX
- New BMW 3-Series for Sale in Montpelier, VT
- New Porsche Panamera for Sale in Coos Bay, OR
- New Audi E-Tron-Gt for Sale in Methuen, MA
- New BMW I4 for Sale in Valencia, CA
- New Lexus NX-250 for Sale in Mexico, IN
- New Toyota Rav4 for Sale in Titusville, FL
- New Genesis GV80 for Sale in Suitland, MD
- New Nissan Titan for Sale in Brookline, MA
- New Volkswagen Atlas for Sale in Brookline, MA
- New Lexus RX-350L for Sale in Englewood, NJ
- New Toyota Sienna for Sale in Hempstead, NY
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris in Brighton, MA
- New Chrysler Pacifica for Sale in North Bergen, NJ
- New Hyundai Elantra for Sale in Woodside, NY
- New Ram Promaster-Cargo-Van for Sale in North Providence, RI
- New Audi SQ7 for Sale in Seekonk, MA
- New Hyundai Santa-Fe-Plug-In-Hybrid for Sale in Lithonia, GA