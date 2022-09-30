Skip to main content
2023 Ford F-150 Lightning Specs & Features

More about the 2023 F-150 Lightning
Overview
Starting MSRP
$46,974
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Battery & Range
Fuel typeElectric
EPA city/highway MPGeMPGe is the official metric that the EPA uses to measure the efficiency of alternative-fuel (including electric) vehicles. Just like regular MPG shows how far a car will travel on one gallon of gas, MPGe shows how far a vehicle will drive on 33.7 kWh of electricity — the energy equivalent of one gallon of gasoline.76/61 MPGe
EPA combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe68 MPGe
EPA electricity rangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.230 mi.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.49
EPA time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.11.9 hr.
Battery capacity98 kWh
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower426 hp
Torque775 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity7,700 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity2,000 lbs.
Drivetrain
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Length232.7 in.
Overall width with mirrors96.0 in.
Overall width without mirrors80.0 in.
Height78.3 in.
Wheelbase145.5 in.
Bed length67.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.4 in.
Angle of approach24.4 degrees
Angle of departure23.6 degrees
Maximum towing capacity7,700 lbs.
Maximum payload2,000 lbs.
Gross weight8,250 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Avalanche
  • Azure Gray Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Dark Slate, vinyl
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.8 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Vinylyes
Bucket front seatsyes
4-way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
4-way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Rear hip room62.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Front and rear head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Adaptive headlightsyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
Auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Cruise controlyes
Front and rear cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Front seatback storageyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
18 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
275/65R18 tiresyes
Fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mobile Power Cord (120V/240V) +$500
Dual eMotor - Extended Range Battery (Fleet) +$12,500
Packages
Equipment Group 110A +$0
Tow Technology Package +$1,950
Max Trailer Tow Package +$1,000
Safety & Security Options
Backup Alarm System (Fleet) +$145
Individual Trailer TPMS/Customer-Placed Trailer Camera +$1,115
Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet) +$45
Interior Options
First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo +$50
In-Vehicle Safe +$400
Exterior Options
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard - Defender Series +$850
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,200
Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface +$430
Bed Tailgate Lock +$70
Horizontal Bed Cargo Net +$75
Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$75
Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$75
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$590
Bed Tray +$245
Vertical Bed Cargo Net +$75
On-Board Scales and Smart Hitch Removal - Required Option -$650
Removable Bed Mat +$185
Amber LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$600
Amber/White LED Warning Strobes by Sound Off Signal (Fleet) +$600
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$2,200
Right Hand Side Pivot Storage Box by UnderCover +$290
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard +$850
Pro Power Onboard - 9.6kW +$1,200
Inventory

