2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,974
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|98 kwh
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Horsepower
|426 hp
|Torque
|775 lb-ft
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Max Payload Capacity
|2,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Equipment Group 312A
|+$9,500
|Equipment Group 311A
|yes
|Max Trailer Tow Package
|+$865
|Tow Technology Package
|+$1,395
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Dual zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|digital keypad power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo
|+$50
|In-Vehicle Safe
|+$390
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats
|+$200
|Partitioned Lockable Underseat Storage
|+$225
|Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners
|+$160
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|Front hip room
|62.5 in.
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|Front shoulder room
|66.7 in.
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.4 in.
|Rear hip Room
|62.6 in.
|Rear leg room
|43.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|66.0 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$625
|Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard
|+$795
|Bed Ramps
|+$595
|Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$525
|Tailgate Step w/Tailgate Work Surface
|+$430
|Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$995
|Right Hand Side Pivot Storage Box by UnderCover
|+$280
|Bed Divider
|+$365
|Removable Bed Mat
|+$165
|Pro Power Onboard - 9.6Kw
|+$1,070
|Horizontal Bed Cargo Net
|+$65
|275/60R20 BSW All-Terrain Tires
|+$150
|Bed Tailgate Lock
|+$40
|Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$70
|Vertical Bed Cargo Net
|+$75
|Bed Tray
|+$240
|Hidden Lug Wheel Lock Kit
|+$70
|Plastic Drop-In Bedliner
|+$350
|Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover
|+$1,695
|Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner
|+$595
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|25.4 degrees
|Angle of departure
|24.2 degrees
|Bed Length
|5'7”
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|14.1 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|8.9 in.
|Height
|78.9 in.
|Length
|232.7 in.
|Maximum payload
|2,000 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|7,700 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|96.0 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|80.0 in.
|Wheel base
|145.5 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|275/65R18 tires
|yes
|All terrain tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
