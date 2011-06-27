  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150 Lightning
  4. 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
  5. Specs & Features

2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Specs & Features

More about the 2022 F-150 Lightning
More about the 2022 F-150 Lightning
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$90,874
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery & Range
Battery capacity131 kwh
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Horsepower563 hp
Torque775 lb-ft
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity10,000 lbs.
Max Payload Capacity1,800 lbs.
Safety
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Packages
Equipment Group 710Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
19 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
adjustable pedalsyes
automatic parking assistyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Options
Max Recline Driver and Passenger Seats +$345
First Aid Kit w/Ford Logo +$50
In-Vehicle Safe +$390
Tray Style Rubber Floor Liners w/Carpeted Matching Floor Mats +$200
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
massagingyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.8 in.
Front hip room62.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front shoulder room66.7 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Rear head room40.4 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room43.6 in.
Rear shoulder room66.0 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard +$625
Premium Aluminum Crossbed Toolbox by Weather Guard +$795
Soft Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$525
Hard Folding Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$995
Right Hand Side Pivot Storage Box by UnderCover +$280
Bed Divider +$365
Removable Bed Mat +$165
Horizontal Bed Cargo Net +$65
Bed Tailgate Lock +$40
Exposed Lug Wheel Lock Kit +$70
Power Deployable Running Boards w/Black Accent +$255
Vertical Bed Cargo Net +$75
Bed Tray +$240
Plastic Drop-In Bedliner +$350
Retractable Tonneau Pickup Box Cover +$1,695
Tough Bed Spray-In Bedliner +$595
Dimensions
Dimensions
Angle of approach25.4 degrees
Angle of departure24.2 degrees
Bed Length5'7”
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.9 in.
Height78.9 in.
Length232.7 in.
Maximum payload1,800 lbs.
Maximum towing capacity10,000 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors96.0 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors80.0 in.
Wheel base145.5 in.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iced Blue Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Space Gray w/Black Tuxedo Stripes, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
22 in. wheelsyes
275/50R22 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Inventory

Related 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest updates on new cars

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates