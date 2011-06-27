Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XL Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|manual hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|390/510 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|30 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Torque
|293 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|231 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|53.1 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Passenger airbag deactivation switch
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|24 watts stereo output
|yes
|mast antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Air conditioning
|yes
|Passenger vanity mirror
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Front head room
|40.8 in.
|bench front seats
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Front leg room
|40.9 in.
|Front hip room
|61 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|63.2 in.
|Rear leg room
|32.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|63.8 in.
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Front track
|65.4 in.
|Length
|244.4 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|8200 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4807 lbs.
|Gross weight
|6250 lbs.
|Height
|75.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|1370 lbs.
|Wheel base
|157.4 in.
|Width
|79.5 in.
|Rear track
|65.4 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7 in. wheels
|yes
|P235/70R16 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|steel wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|front independent suspension
|yes
|solid live axle rear suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,460
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
