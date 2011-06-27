  1. Home
Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2004 F-150 Heritage
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG15
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,730
automatic locking hubsyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
manual hi-lo gear selectionyes
Transmission5-speed manual
part time 4WDyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,730
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.5/441.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.5 gal.
Combined MPG15
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.5 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,730
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,730
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,730
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,730
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Front track65.4 in.
Length207.2 in.
Maximum towing capacity8400 lbs.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height76.2 in.
Maximum payload1650 lbs.
Wheel base120.2 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P255/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,730
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,730
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
