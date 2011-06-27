Used 2004 Ford F-150 Heritage XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
$22,615
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG16
Total Seating3
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$22,615
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$22,615
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/19 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)450/570 mi.
Fuel tank capacity30 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$22,615
Torque252 lb-ft @ 3400 rpm
Base engine size4.2 l
Horsepower202 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle45.9 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV6
Safety
$22,615
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
$22,615
80 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$22,615
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
$22,615
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$22,615
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$22,615
Front head room40.8 in.
40-60 split bench front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room63.8 in.
Front leg room40.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room61 in.
clothyes
Measurements
$22,615
Front track65.4 in.
Length225.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8800 lbs.
Curb weight4064 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Height72.4 in.
Maximum payload1920 lbs.
Wheel base138.5 in.
Width79.3 in.
Rear track65.4 in.
Colors
$22,615
Exterior Colors
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • True Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Highland Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Dark Shadow Grey Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Bright Red Clearcoat/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Silver Clearcoat Metallic
  • Medium Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic/Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$22,615
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
16 x 7 in. wheelsyes
P235/70R16 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$22,615
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
$22,615
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
