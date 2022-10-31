Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Explorer
  4. 2023 Ford Explorer
  5. Specs & Features

2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line Specs & Features

More about the 2023 Explorer
More about the 2023 Explorer
Overview
Overview
Starting MSRP
$48,005
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Fuel & MPG
Fuel & MPG
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
EPA city/highway MPG20/27 MPG
EPA combined MPG23 MPG
Range in miles (city/hwy)358.0/483.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.9 gal.
Engine
Engine
Base engine size2.3 L
CylindersInline 4
Base engine typeGas
Horsepower300 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valves16
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (DOHC)
Valve timingVariable
Direct injectionyes
Towing & Hauling
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,300 lbs.
Drivetrain
Drivetrain
Transmission10-speed automatic
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Descent controlyes
Advertisement
4 Offers Near Ashburn, VA
Check out current offers on the Ford Explorer
View Offers
Ford.com
Suspension
Suspension
Four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Dimensions
Dimensions
Length198.8 in.
Overall width with mirrors89.3 in.
Overall width without mirrors78.9 in.
Height69.9 in.
Wheelbase119.1 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Maximum towing capacity5,300 lbs.
Colors
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Forged Green Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Front Seat Dimensions
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room40.7 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.8 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Leatheretteyes
Bucket front seatsyes
8-way power driver seatyes
Height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6-way power passenger seatyes
Height adjustable passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Multi-level heating driver seatyes
Multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Rear hip room59.1 in.
Folding rear seatbackyes
Folding center armrestyes
Manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
Safety
Safety
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Pre-collision safety systemyes
Post-collision safety systemyes
Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Stability controlyes
Traction controlyes
Child seat anchorsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Emergency braking preparationyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Tire pressure monitoringyes
Dusk sensing headlampsyes
Auto delay off headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Daytime running lightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Engine immobilizeryes
Advertisement
Build Your 2022 Ford Explorer
Choose the trim, color, options, packages and more for your Ford
BUILD & PRICEFord.com
In-Car Entertainment
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
12 total speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
3 months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Power Feature
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Comfort & Convenience
Comfort & Convenience
Keyless ignitionyes
Tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Electric power steeringyes
Front, side, and rear view camerayes
Rear parking sensorsyes
Adaptive cruise controlyes
Front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Front and rear door pocketsyes
Overhead console with storageyes
Front seatback storageyes
Manual rear seat easy entryyes
Leather steering wheelyes
Heated steering wheelyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Instrumentation
Instrumentation
Trip computeryes
Compassyes
External temperature displayyes
Tachometeryes
Clockyes
Tires & Wheels
Tires & Wheels
Painted alloy wheelsyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
Temporary spare tireyes
Underbody mounted spare tireyes
Telematics
Telematics
Airbag Deployment Notificationyes
Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)yes
Destination Downloadyes
Warranty
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Mechanical Options
Mechanical Options
Engine Block Heater +$90
Auto Start-Stop Removal -$50
Packages
Packages
Smoker's Package +$75
Class IV Trailer Tow Package +$545
Equipment Group 250A +$0
Safety & Security Options
Safety & Security Options
Daytime Running Lights (Fleet) +$45
First Aid Kit +$50
Roadside Assistance Kit +$70
Interior Options
Interior Options
2nd Row Bench +$0
All-Weather Floor Liners - Third Row w/Second Row Bench Seats +$95
Cargo Organizer - Standard +$90
Cargo Organizer - Large +$100
Rear Auxiliary Controls Credit -$50
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
All-Weather Floor Liners - Third Row w/Second Row Captain's Chairs +$95
Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,995
Cargo Area Management System +$165
4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Credit -$20
Cargo Mat +$160
Cooler Bag w/Adjustable Carrying Strap +$40
Exterior Options
Exterior Options
Roof-Rail Crossbars +$350
License Plate Bracket +$0
Splash Guards +$180
Wheel Lock Kit +$80
Dual Panel Moonroof +$1,695
21" Aluminum Wheels +$695
Inventory

Related 2023 Ford Explorer ST-Line info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Latest Updates On New Cars

Other models

AdvertisementStateFarm
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates