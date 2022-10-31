2023 Ford Explorer Platinum Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,275
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Fuel & MPG
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|EPA city/highway MPG
|18/26 MPG
|EPA combined MPG
|21 MPG
|Range in miles (city/hwy)
|363.6/525.2 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.2 gal.
|Engine
|Base engine size
|3.0 L
|Cylinders
|V6
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Horsepower
|400 hp @ 5,500 rpm
|Torque
|415 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
|Valves
|24
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (DOHC)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Direct injection
|yes
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,600 lbs.
|Drivetrain
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Suspension
|Four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Dimensions
|Length
|198.8 in.
|Overall width with mirrors
|89.3 in.
|Overall width without mirrors
|78.9 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheelbase
|119.1 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.2 cu.ft.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|87.8 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|21.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Curb weight
|4,727 lbs.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,600 lbs.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Front Seat Dimensions
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.8 in.
|Front hip room
|59.2 in.
|Leather
|yes
|Sport front seats
|yes
|8-way power driver seat
|yes
|Height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|6-way power passenger seat
|yes
|Height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Ventilated driver seat
|yes
|Ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|Rear hip room
|59.1 in.
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Folding center armrest
|yes
|Multi-level heating
|yes
|Power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|Safety
|Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Post-collision safety system
|yes
|Dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|Front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Stability control
|yes
|Traction control
|yes
|Child seat anchors
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Emergency braking preparation
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|Dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|Auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|Adaptive headlights
|yes
|Daytime running lights
|yes
|Front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|Engine immobilizer
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|980 watts stereo output
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|Satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|3 months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|Keyless ignition
|yes
|Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Electric power steering
|yes
|Front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|Front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|Adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Front and rear door pockets
|yes
|Overhead console with storage
|yes
|Front seatback storage
|yes
|Power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|Leather steering wheel
|yes
|Heated steering wheel
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|Turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|Trip computer
|yes
|Compass
|yes
|External temperature display
|yes
|Tachometer
|yes
|Clock
|yes
|Tires & Wheels
|Painted alloy wheels
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/45R21 tires
|yes
|Temporary spare tire
|yes
|Underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Telematics
|Airbag Deployment Notification
|yes
|Destination guidance (also Turn-by-Turn Navigation)
|yes
|Destination Download
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Mechanical Options
|Engine Block Heater
|+$90
|Packages
|Equipment Group 601A
|+$0
|Smoker's Package
|+$75
|Class IV Trailer Tow Package
|+$545
|Technology Package
|+$995
|Premium Technology Package
|+$1,295
|Safety & Security Options
|Active Park Assist 2.0
|+$355
|Daytime Running Lights (Fleet)
|+$45
|First Aid Kit
|+$50
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|+$70
|Interior Options
|2nd Row Bench
|+$0
|All-Weather Floor Liners - Third Row w/Second Row Bench Seats
|+$95
|Cargo Organizer - Standard
|+$90
|Cargo Organizer - Large
|+$100
|Rear Auxiliary Controls Credit
|-$50
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|All-Weather Floor Liners - Third Row w/Second Row Captain's Chairs
|+$95
|Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System
|+$1,995
|Cargo Area Management System
|+$165
|4G LTE Wi-Fi Hotspot Credit
|-$20
|Cargo Mat
|+$160
|Cooler Bag w/Adjustable Carrying Strap
|+$40
|Second Row Heated Seat Controls Credit
|-$100
|Exterior Options
|Roof-Rail Crossbars
|+$350
|Hands-Free Liftgate Delete
|-$55
|License Plate Bracket
|+$0
|Splash Guards
|+$180
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$80
|Dual Panel Moonroof
|+$1,695
