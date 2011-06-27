2022 Ford Explorer Platinum Hybrid Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,595
|Engine Type
|Hybrid
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|26 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|25/26 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.0 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|450.0/468.0 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|3.3 l
|Base engine type
|Hybrid
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
|Horsepower
|318 hp @ 6,500 rpm
|Torque
|322 lb-ft @ 2,500 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|24
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Packages
|Premium Technology Package
|+-$300
|Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader
|+$935
|Outfitters Cargo – MegaWarrior
|+$935
|Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox
|+$935
|Class IV Trailer Tow Package
|+$545
|Smoker's Package
|+$70
|Equipment Group 600A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|14 total speakers
|yes
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|980 watts stereo output
|yes
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|automatic parking assist
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|power rear seat easy entry
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Three zone climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|hands-free entry
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats
|+$200
|Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System
|+$1,995
|Cargo Area Management System
|+$165
|2nd Row Bench
|yes
|Cooler Bag w/Adjustable Carrying Strap
|+$35
|Cargo Organizer - Large
|+$90
|Cargo Mat
|+$150
|Rear Auxiliary Controls Credit
|+-$50
|Second Row Heated Seat Controls Credit
|+-$100
|Cargo Organizer - Standard
|+$80
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|massaging
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|Front hip room
|59.2 in.
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|Front shoulder room
|61.8 in.
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|Exterior Options
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Dual Panel Moonroof
|+$1,695
|Splash Guards
|+$160
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$75
|Roof-Rail Crossbars
|+$325
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|21.0 degrees
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Length
|198.8 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|87.8 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5,000 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|89.3 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|78.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|21 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P275/45R21 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Hybrid Component
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
