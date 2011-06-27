  1. Home
2022 Ford Explorer Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$47,175
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.2 gal.
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Range in miles (cty/hwy)363.6/525.2 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size3.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower400 hp @ 5,500 rpm
Torque415 lb-ft @ 3,500 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity5,600 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Packages
Ford Co-Pilot 360 Assist+ +$895
Outfitters Bike – FrontLoader +$935
Outfitters Cargo – MegaWarrior +$935
Outfitters Cargo – SkyBox +$935
ST Street Pack +$995
Equipment Group 401A +$4,995
ST High-Performance Pack +$1,595
Premium Technology Package +$1,295
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Smoker's Package +$70
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Mats +$200
Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System +$1,995
Cargo Area Management System +$165
2nd Row Benchyes
Cooler Bag w/Adjustable Carrying Strap +$35
Cargo Organizer - Large +$90
Cargo Mat +$150
Cargo Organizer - Standard +$80
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way power passenger seatyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room40.7 in.
Front hip room59.2 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front shoulder room61.8 in.
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
Exterior Options
License Plate Bracketyes
Dual Panel Moonroof +$1,695
Splash Guards +$160
Wheel Lock Kit +$75
Roof-Rail Crossbars +$325
Roof Rails +$250
Dimensions
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,701 lbs.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Height69.9 in.
Length198.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity5,600 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors89.3 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors78.9 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Stone Blue Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Forged Green Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Ebony, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
20 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
