2021 Ford Explorer Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,480
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)334.8/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque380 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Smoker's Packageyes
Equipment Group 601Ayes
Premium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Three zone climate controlyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
automatic parking assistyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Benchyes
Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.9 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.2 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
License Plate Bracketyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Roof-Rail Crossbarsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.3 degrees
Length198.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5600 lbs.
Curb weight4727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance8.2 in.
Angle of approach21.0 degrees
Height70.2 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Stone Gray Metallic
  • Infinite Blue Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Light Sandstone, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
21 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
P275/45R21 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

