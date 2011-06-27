  1. Home
2021 Ford Explorer Base Features & Specs

More about the 2021 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$32,225
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)390.6/520.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Torque310 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Smoker's Packageyes
Equipment Group 100Ayes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$32,225
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Three zone climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$32,225
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Cargo Area Management Systemyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/Carpet Matsyes
Cargo Matyes
All-Weather Floor Mats w/o Carpet Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$32,225
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$32,225
License Plate Bracketyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length198.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity5300 lbs.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Exterior Colors
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Sandstone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$32,225
P255/65R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$32,225
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$32,225
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

