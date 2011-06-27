  1. Home
2020 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs

More about the 2020 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/518.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Base engine size2.3 l
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,130
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Front and rear solid disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Class III Trailer Tow Packageyes
Premium Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
12 total speakersyes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,130
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,130
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,130
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Cargo Matyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,130
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,130
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.0 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.7 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room59.2 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room59.1 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room61.9 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Wheel Lock Kityes
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
20" Hand Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
P255/55R20 All-Season Self Sealing Tiresyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Maximum cargo capacity87.8 cu.ft.
Angle of departure22.0 degrees
Length198.8 in.
Curb weight4345 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.9 in.
Angle of approach20.1 degrees
Height69.9 in.
Wheel base119.1 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Star White Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Blue Metallic
  • Atlas Blue Metallic
  • Rich Copper Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Silver Spruce Metallic
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Sandstone, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,130
polished alloy wheelsyes
P255/55R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,130
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.

