2020 Ford Explorer Limited Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|23
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|descent control
|yes
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|20/27 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|384.0/518.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|23
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|2 rear headrests
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Front and rear solid disc brakes
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Equipment Group 300A
|yes
|Class III Trailer Tow Package
|yes
|Premium Technology Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakers
|yes
|satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|6 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|12 total speakers
|yes
|surround audio surround audio (discrete)
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|front, side, and rear view camera
|yes
|front and rear parking sensors
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|heated steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Dual-Headrest DVD Rear Seat Entertainment System
|yes
|Smokers Kit w/Element
|yes
|Cargo Mat
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.0 in.
|ventilated driver seat
|yes
|ventilated passenger seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|40.7 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.8 in.
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|59.2 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Rear head room
|40.5 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.1 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.0 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.9 in.
|power folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Folding rear seatback
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|multi-level heating
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Wheel Lock Kit
|yes
|Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|20" Hand Polished Aluminum Wheels
|yes
|P255/55R20 All-Season Self Sealing Tires
|yes
|Dual Panel Moonroof
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Maximum cargo capacity
|87.8 cu.ft.
|Angle of departure
|22.0 degrees
|Length
|198.8 in.
|Curb weight
|4345 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|18.2 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.9 in.
|Angle of approach
|20.1 degrees
|Height
|69.9 in.
|Wheel base
|119.1 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|polished alloy wheels
|yes
|P255/55R20 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|20 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$50,130
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
