2020 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,337*
Total Cash Price
$49,634
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$56,337*
Total Cash Price
$49,634
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$44,360*
Total Cash Price
$39,082
Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A)
True Cost to Own
$48,796*
Total Cash Price
$42,990
XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$46,134*
Total Cash Price
$40,645
Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A)
True Cost to Own
$62,548*
Total Cash Price
$55,106
ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$65,209*
Total Cash Price
$57,451
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$63,435*
Total Cash Price
$55,887
Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$48,796*
Total Cash Price
$42,990
Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
True Cost to Own
$59,442*
Total Cash Price
$52,370
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$305
|$489
|$1,130
|$1,670
|$2,403
|$5,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,507
|Financing
|$2,670
|$2,146
|$1,589
|$994
|$359
|$7,758
|Depreciation
|$10,951
|$3,244
|$3,068
|$3,599
|$3,410
|$24,272
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,901
|$8,726
|$8,926
|$9,778
|$10,006
|$56,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$980
|$1,015
|$1,050
|$1,087
|$5,080
|Maintenance
|$305
|$489
|$1,130
|$1,670
|$2,403
|$5,997
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,273
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,507
|Financing
|$2,670
|$2,146
|$1,589
|$994
|$359
|$7,758
|Depreciation
|$10,951
|$3,244
|$3,068
|$3,599
|$3,410
|$24,272
|Fuel
|$1,755
|$1,808
|$1,862
|$1,918
|$1,976
|$9,319
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,901
|$8,726
|$8,926
|$9,778
|$10,006
|$56,337
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$772
|$799
|$827
|$856
|$4,000
|Maintenance
|$240
|$385
|$890
|$1,315
|$1,892
|$4,722
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,790
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,974
|Financing
|$2,102
|$1,690
|$1,251
|$783
|$283
|$6,109
|Depreciation
|$8,623
|$2,554
|$2,416
|$2,834
|$2,685
|$19,112
|Fuel
|$1,382
|$1,424
|$1,466
|$1,510
|$1,556
|$7,338
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,883
|$6,871
|$7,028
|$7,699
|$7,879
|$44,360
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$264
|$424
|$979
|$1,447
|$2,081
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$422
|$617
|$1,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,969
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,171
|Financing
|$2,312
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,720
|Depreciation
|$9,485
|$2,809
|$2,658
|$3,117
|$2,954
|$21,023
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,371
|$7,558
|$7,731
|$8,469
|$8,667
|$48,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$803
|$831
|$860
|$890
|$4,160
|Maintenance
|$250
|$400
|$926
|$1,368
|$1,968
|$4,911
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$399
|$583
|$1,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,862
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,053
|Financing
|$2,186
|$1,758
|$1,301
|$814
|$294
|$6,353
|Depreciation
|$8,968
|$2,656
|$2,513
|$2,947
|$2,792
|$19,876
|Fuel
|$1,437
|$1,481
|$1,525
|$1,570
|$1,618
|$7,632
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,478
|$7,146
|$7,309
|$8,007
|$8,194
|$46,134
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Limited Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.3L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,089
|$1,127
|$1,166
|$1,207
|$5,640
|Maintenance
|$338
|$543
|$1,255
|$1,854
|$2,668
|$6,658
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$226
|$541
|$791
|$1,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,524
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,783
|Financing
|$2,964
|$2,383
|$1,764
|$1,104
|$399
|$8,614
|Depreciation
|$12,158
|$3,601
|$3,407
|$3,996
|$3,786
|$26,948
|Fuel
|$1,949
|$2,008
|$2,067
|$2,129
|$2,194
|$10,347
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,985
|$9,688
|$9,909
|$10,856
|$11,109
|$62,548
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV ST 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,135
|$1,175
|$1,216
|$1,258
|$5,880
|Maintenance
|$353
|$566
|$1,308
|$1,933
|$2,781
|$6,941
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$235
|$564
|$825
|$1,624
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,631
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,902
|Financing
|$3,090
|$2,484
|$1,839
|$1,151
|$416
|$8,980
|Depreciation
|$12,676
|$3,754
|$3,552
|$4,166
|$3,947
|$28,095
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,220
|$2,287
|$10,787
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,878
|$10,100
|$10,331
|$11,318
|$11,582
|$65,209
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,104
|$1,143
|$1,183
|$1,224
|$5,720
|Maintenance
|$343
|$551
|$1,273
|$1,880
|$2,706
|$6,752
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$229
|$549
|$802
|$1,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,560
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,823
|Financing
|$3,006
|$2,417
|$1,789
|$1,120
|$405
|$8,736
|Depreciation
|$12,331
|$3,652
|$3,455
|$4,053
|$3,840
|$27,330
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,225
|$10,493
|True Cost to Own®
|$21,283
|$9,826
|$10,050
|$11,010
|$11,267
|$63,435
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Fleet 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$849
|$879
|$910
|$942
|$4,400
|Maintenance
|$264
|$424
|$979
|$1,447
|$2,081
|$5,194
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$422
|$617
|$1,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,969
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,171
|Financing
|$2,312
|$1,859
|$1,376
|$861
|$311
|$6,720
|Depreciation
|$9,485
|$2,809
|$2,658
|$3,117
|$2,954
|$21,023
|Fuel
|$1,520
|$1,566
|$1,613
|$1,661
|$1,712
|$8,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,371
|$7,558
|$7,731
|$8,469
|$8,667
|$48,796
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2020 Explorer SUV Fleet 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 10A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,000
|$1,034
|$1,071
|$1,108
|$1,147
|$5,360
|Maintenance
|$322
|$516
|$1,193
|$1,762
|$2,535
|$6,327
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$214
|$515
|$752
|$1,481
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,399
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$62
|$2,645
|Financing
|$2,817
|$2,265
|$1,676
|$1,049
|$379
|$8,186
|Depreciation
|$11,555
|$3,422
|$3,237
|$3,798
|$3,598
|$25,610
|Fuel
|$1,852
|$1,908
|$1,964
|$2,023
|$2,085
|$9,833
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,943
|$9,207
|$9,418
|$10,317
|$10,558
|$59,442
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2020 Explorer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2020 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
Related 2020 Ford Explorer info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- 2020 Ford Shelby GT500
- Ford Transit Passenger Van 2020
- 2019 Taurus
- 2020 Ranger
- 2019 Ford EcoSport
- Ford F-250 Super Duty 2019
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2020
- 2019 Mustang
- 2020 Edge
Research Similar Vehicles
- Chevrolet Suburban 2019
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2019 Passport
- 2019 Niro EV
- 2020 Eclipse Cross
- 2019 Audi Q3
- Lexus RX 350L 2020