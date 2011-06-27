  1. Home
2019 Ford Explorer Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,165
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Equipment Group 600Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Sony premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,165
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,165
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,165
2nd Row Bucket Seats w/Power-Assist Foldyes
2nd Row Consoleyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Cargo Shadeyes
Dual-Headrest Rear Seat Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,165
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,165
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
massagingyes
Front head room41.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Black Running Boardsyes
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
License Plate Bracketyes
20" Premium Painted Machined Aluminum Wheelsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Agate Black Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Burgundy Velvet Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Ebony Black, premium leather
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,165
P255/50R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,165
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,165
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
