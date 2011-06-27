2019 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,454*
Total Cash Price
$58,978
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$53,901*
Total Cash Price
$46,439
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$68,454*
Total Cash Price
$58,978
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,291*
Total Cash Price
$51,083
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,057*
Total Cash Price
$48,297
Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$76,000*
Total Cash Price
$65,479
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$79,234*
Total Cash Price
$68,265
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$77,078*
Total Cash Price
$66,408
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,120
|$5,237
|Maintenance
|$361
|$1,072
|$532
|$2,776
|$1,505
|$6,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,652
|Financing
|$3,172
|$2,550
|$1,888
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,219
|Depreciation
|$14,629
|$4,176
|$3,954
|$4,638
|$4,392
|$31,788
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,800
|$11,177
|$10,062
|$12,676
|$10,739
|$68,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$769
|$796
|$824
|$853
|$882
|$4,124
|Maintenance
|$284
|$844
|$419
|$2,186
|$1,185
|$4,918
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$160
|$384
|$561
|$1,105
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,904
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,088
|Financing
|$2,498
|$2,008
|$1,487
|$930
|$336
|$7,259
|Depreciation
|$11,519
|$3,288
|$3,113
|$3,652
|$3,458
|$25,030
|Fuel
|$1,766
|$1,819
|$1,874
|$1,930
|$1,988
|$9,377
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,740
|$8,801
|$7,923
|$9,981
|$8,456
|$53,901
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$977
|$1,011
|$1,046
|$1,083
|$1,120
|$5,237
|Maintenance
|$361
|$1,072
|$532
|$2,776
|$1,505
|$6,246
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$203
|$488
|$712
|$1,403
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,418
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,652
|Financing
|$3,172
|$2,550
|$1,888
|$1,181
|$427
|$9,219
|Depreciation
|$14,629
|$4,176
|$3,954
|$4,638
|$4,392
|$31,788
|Fuel
|$2,243
|$2,310
|$2,380
|$2,451
|$2,525
|$11,909
|True Cost to Own®
|$23,800
|$11,177
|$10,062
|$12,676
|$10,739
|$68,454
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$846
|$876
|$906
|$938
|$970
|$4,536
|Maintenance
|$312
|$928
|$461
|$2,405
|$1,304
|$5,410
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$176
|$422
|$617
|$1,216
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,094
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,297
|Financing
|$2,748
|$2,209
|$1,636
|$1,023
|$370
|$7,985
|Depreciation
|$12,671
|$3,617
|$3,424
|$4,017
|$3,804
|$27,533
|Fuel
|$1,943
|$2,001
|$2,061
|$2,123
|$2,187
|$10,315
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,614
|$9,681
|$8,715
|$10,979
|$9,302
|$59,291
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$800
|$828
|$857
|$887
|$917
|$4,289
|Maintenance
|$295
|$878
|$436
|$2,273
|$1,232
|$5,115
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$166
|$399
|$583
|$1,149
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,980
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,172
|Financing
|$2,598
|$2,088
|$1,546
|$967
|$349
|$7,549
|Depreciation
|$11,980
|$3,420
|$3,238
|$3,798
|$3,596
|$26,031
|Fuel
|$1,837
|$1,892
|$1,949
|$2,007
|$2,068
|$9,752
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,490
|$9,153
|$8,240
|$10,380
|$8,794
|$56,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,084
|$1,122
|$1,162
|$1,203
|$1,244
|$5,815
|Maintenance
|$400
|$1,190
|$591
|$3,082
|$1,671
|$6,934
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$226
|$541
|$791
|$1,558
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,685
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,944
|Financing
|$3,522
|$2,831
|$2,097
|$1,311
|$474
|$10,235
|Depreciation
|$16,242
|$4,636
|$4,389
|$5,149
|$4,876
|$35,292
|Fuel
|$2,490
|$2,565
|$2,642
|$2,721
|$2,803
|$13,222
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,423
|$12,409
|$11,171
|$14,073
|$11,923
|$76,000
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,130
|$1,170
|$1,211
|$1,254
|$1,297
|$6,062
|Maintenance
|$417
|$1,241
|$616
|$3,213
|$1,742
|$7,229
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$235
|$564
|$825
|$1,624
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,799
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$3,069
|Financing
|$3,672
|$2,952
|$2,186
|$1,367
|$494
|$10,671
|Depreciation
|$16,933
|$4,833
|$4,576
|$5,368
|$5,083
|$36,794
|Fuel
|$2,596
|$2,674
|$2,755
|$2,837
|$2,922
|$13,784
|True Cost to Own®
|$27,548
|$12,937
|$11,647
|$14,672
|$12,430
|$79,234
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2019 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,100
|$1,138
|$1,178
|$1,220
|$1,261
|$5,897
|Maintenance
|$406
|$1,207
|$599
|$3,126
|$1,695
|$7,033
|Repairs
|$0
|$0
|$229
|$549
|$802
|$1,580
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,723
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,986
|Financing
|$3,572
|$2,871
|$2,126
|$1,330
|$480
|$10,380
|Depreciation
|$16,472
|$4,702
|$4,452
|$5,222
|$4,945
|$35,793
|Fuel
|$2,525
|$2,601
|$2,680
|$2,760
|$2,843
|$13,409
|True Cost to Own®
|$26,798
|$12,585
|$11,330
|$14,273
|$12,092
|$77,078
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2019 Explorer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2019 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
