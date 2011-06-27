  1. Home
Used 2018 Ford Explorer Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$34,290
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$34,290
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$34,290
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$34,290
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Radioyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$34,290
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
Front leg room42.9 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Running Boardsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4453 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length198.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$34,290
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$34,290
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$34,290
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
