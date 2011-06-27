Used 2018 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,113*
Total Cash Price
$41,951
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,113*
Total Cash Price
$41,951
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,334*
Total Cash Price
$36,335
Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,588*
Total Cash Price
$34,353
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$45,758*
Total Cash Price
$33,032
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$64,519*
Total Cash Price
$46,575
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$67,264*
Total Cash Price
$48,557
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$65,434*
Total Cash Price
$47,236
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$1,779
|$2,675
|$1,229
|$1,575
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,480
|Financing
|$2,256
|$1,815
|$1,344
|$839
|$305
|$6,558
|Depreciation
|$8,573
|$3,898
|$3,429
|$3,040
|$2,727
|$21,666
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,384
|$11,135
|$11,383
|$9,246
|$8,965
|$58,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$1,059
|$1,779
|$2,675
|$1,229
|$1,575
|$8,317
|Repairs
|$178
|$422
|$618
|$721
|$842
|$2,781
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,247
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,480
|Financing
|$2,256
|$1,815
|$1,344
|$839
|$305
|$6,558
|Depreciation
|$8,573
|$3,898
|$3,429
|$3,040
|$2,727
|$21,666
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,384
|$11,135
|$11,383
|$9,246
|$8,965
|$58,113
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$897
|$924
|$4,356
|Maintenance
|$917
|$1,541
|$2,317
|$1,065
|$1,364
|$7,204
|Repairs
|$154
|$365
|$536
|$625
|$729
|$2,409
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,946
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$2,148
|Financing
|$1,954
|$1,572
|$1,164
|$727
|$264
|$5,680
|Depreciation
|$7,425
|$3,376
|$2,970
|$2,633
|$2,362
|$18,766
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,057
|$9,645
|$9,859
|$8,008
|$7,765
|$50,334
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$867
|$1,457
|$2,190
|$1,007
|$1,290
|$6,811
|Repairs
|$146
|$345
|$506
|$591
|$690
|$2,278
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,840
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,031
|Financing
|$1,847
|$1,486
|$1,100
|$687
|$250
|$5,371
|Depreciation
|$7,020
|$3,192
|$2,808
|$2,490
|$2,233
|$17,742
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,236
|$9,119
|$9,322
|$7,571
|$7,341
|$47,588
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$834
|$1,401
|$2,106
|$968
|$1,240
|$6,549
|Repairs
|$140
|$332
|$487
|$568
|$663
|$2,190
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,769
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,953
|Financing
|$1,776
|$1,429
|$1,058
|$661
|$240
|$5,164
|Depreciation
|$6,750
|$3,069
|$2,700
|$2,394
|$2,147
|$17,060
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,688
|$8,768
|$8,963
|$7,280
|$7,059
|$45,758
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$1,176
|$1,975
|$2,969
|$1,365
|$1,748
|$9,234
|Repairs
|$197
|$468
|$687
|$801
|$935
|$3,088
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,494
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,754
|Financing
|$2,504
|$2,015
|$1,492
|$932
|$338
|$7,281
|Depreciation
|$9,518
|$4,327
|$3,807
|$3,376
|$3,027
|$24,055
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,300
|$12,363
|$12,638
|$10,265
|$9,953
|$64,519
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,235
|$5,821
|Maintenance
|$1,226
|$2,059
|$3,096
|$1,423
|$1,823
|$9,627
|Repairs
|$206
|$488
|$716
|$835
|$975
|$3,219
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,600
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,871
|Financing
|$2,611
|$2,101
|$1,555
|$972
|$353
|$7,591
|Depreciation
|$9,923
|$4,511
|$3,969
|$3,519
|$3,156
|$25,078
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,121
|$12,889
|$13,176
|$10,702
|$10,377
|$67,264
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$5,663
|Maintenance
|$1,193
|$2,003
|$3,012
|$1,384
|$1,773
|$9,365
|Repairs
|$200
|$475
|$696
|$812
|$948
|$3,132
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,530
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,793
|Financing
|$2,540
|$2,043
|$1,513
|$945
|$343
|$7,385
|Depreciation
|$9,653
|$4,389
|$3,861
|$3,423
|$3,070
|$24,396
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,574
|$12,538
|$12,817
|$10,410
|$10,094
|$65,434
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2018 Explorer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
