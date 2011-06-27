  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

Overview
$35,925
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,925
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
$35,925
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/427.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
$35,925
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$35,925
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
$35,925
XLT Technology Feature Bundleyes
XLT Sport Appearance Packageyes
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
Cold Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,925
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,925
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$35,925
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
$35,925
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
DVD Headrestsyes
Deep Tray-Style All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
2nd Row Bucket Seatsyes
Instrumentation
$35,925
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,925
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
$35,925
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
$35,925
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
20" Polished Aluminum Wheelsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Running Boardsyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
$35,925
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4629 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach15.6 degrees
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
$35,925
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Smoked Quartz Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Canyon Ridge Metallic
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Dark Earth w/Ebony Black, leather/sueded microfiber
  • Medium Light Camel, premium cloth
  • Ebony Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Camel, leather
  • Ebony Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
$35,925
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,925
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
$35,925
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
