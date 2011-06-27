Used 2017 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,115*
Total Cash Price
$34,163
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,610*
Total Cash Price
$26,900
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,115*
Total Cash Price
$34,163
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$46,871*
Total Cash Price
$29,590
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,314*
Total Cash Price
$27,976
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,080*
Total Cash Price
$37,929
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$62,637*
Total Cash Price
$39,543
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$60,932*
Total Cash Price
$38,467
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$942
|$970
|$999
|$1,030
|$1,060
|$5,003
|Maintenance
|$1,645
|$2,769
|$1,210
|$1,471
|$2,958
|$10,052
|Repairs
|$384
|$559
|$652
|$759
|$886
|$3,240
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,843
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$2,076
|Financing
|$1,838
|$1,477
|$1,093
|$685
|$248
|$5,340
|Depreciation
|$7,111
|$3,146
|$2,769
|$2,455
|$2,202
|$17,682
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,781
|$11,059
|$8,924
|$8,664
|$9,686
|$54,115
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (2.3L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$816
|$840
|$866
|$892
|$919
|$4,333
|Maintenance
|$1,425
|$2,398
|$1,048
|$1,274
|$2,562
|$8,707
|Repairs
|$332
|$484
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$2,806
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,596
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,799
|Financing
|$1,592
|$1,279
|$947
|$593
|$215
|$4,626
|Depreciation
|$6,159
|$2,725
|$2,398
|$2,126
|$1,907
|$15,315
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,669
|$9,579
|$7,730
|$7,504
|$8,390
|$46,871
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$772
|$795
|$818
|$843
|$868
|$4,097
|Maintenance
|$1,347
|$2,267
|$991
|$1,204
|$2,422
|$8,232
|Repairs
|$314
|$458
|$534
|$622
|$726
|$2,653
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,509
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,700
|Financing
|$1,505
|$1,210
|$895
|$561
|$203
|$4,373
|Depreciation
|$5,823
|$2,576
|$2,267
|$2,010
|$1,803
|$14,480
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,923
|$9,056
|$7,308
|$7,095
|$7,932
|$44,314
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,046
|$1,077
|$1,110
|$1,144
|$1,177
|$5,554
|Maintenance
|$1,826
|$3,074
|$1,344
|$1,633
|$3,284
|$11,160
|Repairs
|$426
|$620
|$723
|$843
|$984
|$3,597
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,046
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,305
|Financing
|$2,040
|$1,640
|$1,214
|$760
|$275
|$5,929
|Depreciation
|$7,895
|$3,493
|$3,074
|$2,726
|$2,445
|$19,631
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,521
|$12,278
|$9,908
|$9,619
|$10,754
|$60,080
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,091
|$1,123
|$1,157
|$1,192
|$1,227
|$5,790
|Maintenance
|$1,904
|$3,205
|$1,401
|$1,702
|$3,424
|$11,635
|Repairs
|$444
|$647
|$754
|$879
|$1,026
|$3,750
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,133
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,403
|Financing
|$2,127
|$1,710
|$1,266
|$792
|$287
|$6,181
|Depreciation
|$8,231
|$3,641
|$3,205
|$2,842
|$2,549
|$20,467
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,266
|$12,801
|$10,330
|$10,028
|$11,212
|$62,637
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$1,125
|$1,160
|$1,194
|$5,633
|Maintenance
|$1,852
|$3,117
|$1,363
|$1,656
|$3,330
|$11,318
|Repairs
|$432
|$629
|$734
|$855
|$998
|$3,648
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,075
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,338
|Financing
|$2,069
|$1,663
|$1,231
|$771
|$279
|$6,013
|Depreciation
|$8,007
|$3,542
|$3,117
|$2,764
|$2,480
|$19,910
|Fuel
|$2,274
|$2,342
|$2,412
|$2,484
|$2,560
|$12,072
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,769
|$12,452
|$10,049
|$9,755
|$10,907
|$60,932
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
