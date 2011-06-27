  1. Home
Used 2016 Ford Explorer Platinum Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$52,970
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle39.8 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 600Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
500 watts stereo outputyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
driver assisted parking assistyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
adaptive cruise controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
adjustable pedalsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
heated steering wheelyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Consoleyes
2nd Row Heated Bucket Seats w/Power-Assist Foldyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
DVD Headrestsyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Cargo Shadeyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
premium leatheryes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room42.9 in.
Front head room41.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.5 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.6 in.
Rear hip Room56.8 in.
Rear leg room39.5 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity81.7 cu.ft.
Length198.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Curb weight4901 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance7.8 in.
Height71.0 in.
EPA interior volume171.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.8 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Jeans Metallic
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Guard Metallic
  • Bronze Fire Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Caribou Metallic
  • Shadow Black
Interior Colors
  • Medium Soft Ceramic, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/50R20 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
