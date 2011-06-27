Used 2016 Ford Explorer Base Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Engine Type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|20
|Total Seating
|7
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/24 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.2/446.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|18.6 gal.
|Combined MPG
|20
|Fuel type
|Flex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Torque
|255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|3.5 l
|Horsepower
|290 hp @ 6500 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.9 ft.
|Valves
|24
|Base engine type
|Flex-fuel (ffv)
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|front, rear and third row head airbags
|yes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Equipment Group 100A
|yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front, rear and 3rd row cupholders
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Front and rear air conditioning
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|simulated alloy steering wheel
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Rear Cargo Well Protector
|yes
|Cargo Shade
|yes
|Smokers Kit w/Element
|yes
|SiriusXM Satellite Radio
|yes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Front head room
|41.4 in.
|bucket front seats
|yes
|2 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|61.5 in.
|Front leg room
|42.9 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|6 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.3 in.
|cloth
|yes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Rear head room
|40.6 in.
|Rear hip Room
|56.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.5 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|61.0 in.
|manual folding split-bench third row seats
|yes
|rear ventilation ducts with fan control
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Roof Rack Crossbars
|yes
|License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Rear Bumper Protector
|yes
|Splash Guards
|yes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Maximum cargo capacity
|81.7 cu.ft.
|Length
|198.3 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|5000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4443 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|7.8 in.
|Height
|70.0 in.
|EPA interior volume
|171.3 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|112.8 in.
|Width
|78.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|P245/60R18 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|18 in. wheels
|yes
|underbody mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,050
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
