Used 2016 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,522*
Total Cash Price
$22,453
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,463*
Total Cash Price
$28,515
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$51,463*
Total Cash Price
$28,515
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$44,574*
Total Cash Price
$24,698
Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$42,143*
Total Cash Price
$23,351
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,136*
Total Cash Price
$31,659
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$59,567*
Total Cash Price
$33,006
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$57,946*
Total Cash Price
$32,108
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$746
|$768
|$791
|$815
|$840
|$3,960
|Maintenance
|$2,003
|$937
|$1,133
|$1,205
|$2,212
|$7,490
|Repairs
|$468
|$542
|$633
|$738
|$861
|$3,242
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,220
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,404
|Financing
|$1,208
|$971
|$718
|$450
|$163
|$3,510
|Depreciation
|$4,998
|$2,094
|$1,843
|$1,633
|$1,466
|$12,034
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,316
|$7,081
|$6,939
|$6,715
|$7,471
|$40,522
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$947
|$975
|$1,005
|$1,035
|$1,067
|$5,029
|Maintenance
|$2,544
|$1,190
|$1,439
|$1,530
|$2,809
|$9,512
|Repairs
|$594
|$688
|$804
|$937
|$1,093
|$4,117
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,549
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,783
|Financing
|$1,534
|$1,233
|$912
|$572
|$207
|$4,458
|Depreciation
|$6,347
|$2,659
|$2,341
|$2,074
|$1,862
|$15,283
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,641
|$8,993
|$8,813
|$8,528
|$9,488
|$51,463
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$821
|$845
|$870
|$897
|$924
|$4,356
|Maintenance
|$2,203
|$1,031
|$1,246
|$1,326
|$2,433
|$8,239
|Repairs
|$515
|$596
|$696
|$812
|$947
|$3,566
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,342
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,544
|Financing
|$1,329
|$1,068
|$790
|$495
|$179
|$3,861
|Depreciation
|$5,498
|$2,303
|$2,027
|$1,796
|$1,613
|$13,237
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,548
|$7,789
|$7,633
|$7,387
|$8,218
|$44,574
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV Platinum 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$776
|$799
|$823
|$848
|$874
|$4,118
|Maintenance
|$2,083
|$974
|$1,178
|$1,253
|$2,300
|$7,790
|Repairs
|$487
|$564
|$658
|$768
|$895
|$3,372
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,269
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,460
|Financing
|$1,256
|$1,010
|$747
|$468
|$170
|$3,650
|Depreciation
|$5,198
|$2,178
|$1,917
|$1,698
|$1,525
|$12,515
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,809
|$7,364
|$7,217
|$6,984
|$7,770
|$42,143
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,052
|$1,083
|$1,115
|$1,149
|$1,184
|$5,584
|Maintenance
|$2,824
|$1,321
|$1,598
|$1,699
|$3,119
|$10,561
|Repairs
|$660
|$764
|$893
|$1,041
|$1,214
|$4,571
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,720
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,980
|Financing
|$1,703
|$1,369
|$1,012
|$635
|$230
|$4,949
|Depreciation
|$7,047
|$2,953
|$2,599
|$2,303
|$2,067
|$16,968
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,366
|$9,984
|$9,784
|$9,468
|$10,534
|$57,136
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,097
|$1,129
|$1,163
|$1,198
|$1,235
|$5,821
|Maintenance
|$2,944
|$1,377
|$1,666
|$1,771
|$3,252
|$11,010
|Repairs
|$688
|$797
|$931
|$1,085
|$1,266
|$4,766
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,793
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$2,064
|Financing
|$1,776
|$1,427
|$1,055
|$662
|$240
|$5,160
|Depreciation
|$7,347
|$3,078
|$2,709
|$2,401
|$2,155
|$17,690
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$18,105
|$10,409
|$10,200
|$9,871
|$10,982
|$59,567
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2016 Explorer SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,067
|$1,098
|$1,131
|$1,165
|$1,201
|$5,663
|Maintenance
|$2,864
|$1,340
|$1,620
|$1,723
|$3,163
|$10,711
|Repairs
|$669
|$775
|$905
|$1,055
|$1,231
|$4,636
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,745
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$66
|$2,008
|Financing
|$1,727
|$1,389
|$1,027
|$644
|$233
|$5,019
|Depreciation
|$7,147
|$2,994
|$2,635
|$2,335
|$2,096
|$17,209
|Fuel
|$2,392
|$2,464
|$2,538
|$2,614
|$2,693
|$12,701
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,612
|$10,126
|$9,923
|$9,602
|$10,684
|$57,946
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2016 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
