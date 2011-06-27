  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Explorer Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2015 Explorer
Overview
Starting MSRP
$43,100
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
descent controlyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)297.6/409.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque350 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower365 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 400Ayes
Equipment Group 401Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyes
video monitoryes
mast antennayes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
390 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand stereo systemyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
12 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Consoleyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
DVD Headrestyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Retractable Cargo Shadeyes
2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.4 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
power folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
P265/45ZR20 Summer Only Tiresyes
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
Wheel Lock Kityes
License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Power Liftgateyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4859 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.4 in.
EPA interior volume172.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Sienna Insert, leather
  • Charcoal Black w/Sienna Insert, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
P255/50R20 tiresyes
polished alloy wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
20 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
