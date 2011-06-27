  1. Home
Used 2015 Ford Explorer Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,700
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 100Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
simulated alloy steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
Sirius Satellite Radioyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Retractable Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
SYNC Voice-Activated Communications and Entertainment Systemyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room41.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4557 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach20.3 degrees
Angle of departure21.3 degrees
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.4 in.
EPA interior volume172.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
