Used 2015 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,762*
Total Cash Price
$24,771
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$50,762*
Total Cash Price
$24,771
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$43,967*
Total Cash Price
$21,456
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$41,569*
Total Cash Price
$20,285
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$56,358*
Total Cash Price
$27,502
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,970*
Total Cash Price
$19,505
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$58,756*
Total Cash Price
$28,672
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,888
|Maintenance
|$1,177
|$1,407
|$1,734
|$2,714
|$2,672
|$9,704
|Repairs
|$677
|$785
|$916
|$1,068
|$1,246
|$4,691
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,354
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,588
|Financing
|$1,332
|$1,072
|$792
|$497
|$179
|$3,872
|Depreciation
|$6,060
|$2,583
|$2,272
|$2,014
|$1,808
|$14,738
|Fuel
|$2,125
|$2,188
|$2,254
|$2,322
|$2,391
|$11,280
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,646
|$9,042
|$9,003
|$9,679
|$9,392
|$50,762
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$4,234
|Maintenance
|$1,020
|$1,219
|$1,502
|$2,351
|$2,314
|$8,405
|Repairs
|$586
|$680
|$793
|$925
|$1,079
|$4,063
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,375
|Financing
|$1,154
|$928
|$686
|$430
|$155
|$3,354
|Depreciation
|$5,249
|$2,237
|$1,968
|$1,745
|$1,566
|$12,766
|Fuel
|$1,840
|$1,895
|$1,953
|$2,011
|$2,071
|$9,770
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,820
|$7,832
|$7,798
|$8,383
|$8,135
|$43,967
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$964
|$1,152
|$1,420
|$2,222
|$2,188
|$7,947
|Repairs
|$554
|$643
|$750
|$875
|$1,020
|$3,842
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,109
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,300
|Financing
|$1,091
|$878
|$649
|$407
|$147
|$3,171
|Depreciation
|$4,963
|$2,115
|$1,861
|$1,649
|$1,481
|$12,069
|Fuel
|$1,740
|$1,792
|$1,846
|$1,901
|$1,958
|$9,237
|True Cost to Own®
|$11,175
|$7,405
|$7,373
|$7,926
|$7,691
|$41,569
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$1,307
|$1,562
|$1,925
|$3,013
|$2,967
|$10,774
|Repairs
|$752
|$871
|$1,017
|$1,186
|$1,383
|$5,209
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,503
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,763
|Financing
|$1,479
|$1,190
|$880
|$551
|$199
|$4,299
|Depreciation
|$6,729
|$2,868
|$2,522
|$2,236
|$2,008
|$16,363
|Fuel
|$2,359
|$2,429
|$2,503
|$2,577
|$2,655
|$12,524
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,150
|$10,039
|$9,995
|$10,746
|$10,427
|$56,358
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$927
|$1,108
|$1,365
|$2,137
|$2,104
|$7,641
|Repairs
|$533
|$618
|$721
|$841
|$981
|$3,694
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,066
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,250
|Financing
|$1,049
|$844
|$624
|$391
|$141
|$3,049
|Depreciation
|$4,772
|$2,034
|$1,789
|$1,586
|$1,424
|$11,605
|Fuel
|$1,673
|$1,723
|$1,775
|$1,828
|$1,883
|$8,882
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,745
|$7,120
|$7,089
|$7,621
|$7,395
|$39,970
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2015 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$5,658
|Maintenance
|$1,363
|$1,629
|$2,007
|$3,141
|$3,093
|$11,232
|Repairs
|$784
|$908
|$1,060
|$1,236
|$1,442
|$5,430
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,838
|Financing
|$1,542
|$1,241
|$917
|$575
|$207
|$4,482
|Depreciation
|$7,015
|$2,990
|$2,630
|$2,331
|$2,093
|$17,059
|Fuel
|$2,459
|$2,533
|$2,609
|$2,687
|$2,768
|$13,057
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,795
|$10,466
|$10,421
|$11,203
|$10,871
|$58,756
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2015 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
