Used 2014 Ford Explorer XLT Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Explorer
Overview
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.2/446.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.6 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Torque255 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower290 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.2 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Equipment Group 202Ayes
Equipment Group 201Ayes
Equipment Group 200Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
digital keypad power door locksyes
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
2nd Row Consoleyes
Voice Activated Navigation Systemyes
Smokers Kit w/Elementyes
DVD Headrestyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
2nd Row Captain's Chairsyes
Cargo Shadeyes
Rear Cargo Well Protectoryes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front leg room40.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.4 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room61.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room57.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room40.5 in.
Rear hip Room56.7 in.
Rear leg room39.8 in.
Rear shoulder room61.0 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Wheel Lock Kityes
Roof Rack Crossbarsyes
License Plate Bracketyes
20-inch Polished Aluminum Wheels w/P255/50R20 A/S BSW Tiresyes
Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Power Liftgateyes
Dual Panel Moonroofyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track67.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity80.7 cu.ft.
Curb weight4557 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Angle of approach21.7 degrees
Angle of departure21.4 degrees
Length197.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity5000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.6 in.
Height70.4 in.
EPA interior volume172.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.6 in.
Width78.9 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Deep Impact Blue Metallic
  • Kodiak Brown Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Gray Metallic
  • Sunset Metallic
  • Dark Side Metallic
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, premium cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
P245/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
