Used 2014 Ford Explorer Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Explorer SUV
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,333*
Total Cash Price
$21,286
XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$37,270*
Total Cash Price
$16,761
Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$47,333*
Total Cash Price
$21,286
Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$40,997*
Total Cash Price
$18,437
XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,761*
Total Cash Price
$17,431
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,551*
Total Cash Price
$23,633
Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$54,787*
Total Cash Price
$24,639
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,888
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$1,532
|$2,753
|$547
|$3,766
|$9,985
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$682
|$427
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$5,221
|$2,216
|$1,949
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,666
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,492
|$8,480
|$9,409
|$6,962
|$9,990
|$47,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$725
|$747
|$769
|$792
|$816
|$3,849
|Maintenance
|$1,092
|$1,206
|$2,168
|$431
|$2,965
|$7,862
|Repairs
|$493
|$570
|$667
|$779
|$907
|$3,416
|Taxes & Fees
|$924
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$1,108
|Financing
|$901
|$725
|$537
|$336
|$121
|$2,620
|Depreciation
|$4,111
|$1,745
|$1,535
|$1,361
|$1,221
|$9,973
|Fuel
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,737
|$1,790
|$8,442
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,836
|$6,677
|$7,409
|$5,482
|$7,866
|$37,270
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV Sport 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$921
|$949
|$977
|$1,006
|$1,036
|$4,888
|Maintenance
|$1,387
|$1,532
|$2,753
|$547
|$3,766
|$9,985
|Repairs
|$626
|$724
|$847
|$989
|$1,152
|$4,338
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,173
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,407
|Financing
|$1,144
|$921
|$682
|$427
|$154
|$3,327
|Depreciation
|$5,221
|$2,216
|$1,949
|$1,728
|$1,551
|$12,666
|Fuel
|$2,019
|$2,080
|$2,142
|$2,206
|$2,273
|$10,721
|True Cost to Own®
|$12,492
|$8,480
|$9,409
|$6,962
|$9,990
|$47,333
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$798
|$822
|$846
|$871
|$898
|$4,234
|Maintenance
|$1,201
|$1,327
|$2,385
|$474
|$3,262
|$8,648
|Repairs
|$542
|$627
|$734
|$857
|$998
|$3,758
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,016
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$51
|$1,219
|Financing
|$991
|$798
|$591
|$370
|$133
|$2,882
|Depreciation
|$4,522
|$1,920
|$1,689
|$1,497
|$1,343
|$10,970
|Fuel
|$1,749
|$1,802
|$1,856
|$1,911
|$1,969
|$9,286
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,820
|$7,345
|$8,150
|$6,030
|$8,653
|$40,997
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV XLT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$754
|$777
|$800
|$824
|$849
|$4,003
|Maintenance
|$1,136
|$1,254
|$2,255
|$448
|$3,084
|$8,176
|Repairs
|$513
|$593
|$694
|$810
|$943
|$3,553
|Taxes & Fees
|$961
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$1,152
|Financing
|$937
|$754
|$558
|$349
|$126
|$2,725
|Depreciation
|$4,275
|$1,815
|$1,596
|$1,415
|$1,270
|$10,372
|Fuel
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$1,754
|$1,806
|$1,862
|$8,780
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,229
|$6,944
|$7,705
|$5,701
|$8,181
|$38,761
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,427
|Maintenance
|$1,540
|$1,700
|$3,057
|$608
|$4,181
|$11,085
|Repairs
|$695
|$804
|$940
|$1,098
|$1,279
|$4,817
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,303
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$1,562
|Financing
|$1,270
|$1,022
|$757
|$474
|$171
|$3,694
|Depreciation
|$5,797
|$2,460
|$2,164
|$1,919
|$1,722
|$14,062
|Fuel
|$2,242
|$2,310
|$2,379
|$2,449
|$2,524
|$11,903
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,869
|$9,415
|$10,447
|$7,730
|$11,091
|$52,551
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2014 Explorer SUV Limited 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,066
|$1,098
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,200
|$5,658
|Maintenance
|$1,605
|$1,773
|$3,187
|$634
|$4,359
|$11,557
|Repairs
|$725
|$838
|$980
|$1,145
|$1,333
|$5,022
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,358
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$68
|$1,629
|Financing
|$1,324
|$1,066
|$789
|$494
|$178
|$3,851
|Depreciation
|$6,043
|$2,565
|$2,256
|$2,001
|$1,795
|$14,660
|Fuel
|$2,337
|$2,408
|$2,480
|$2,553
|$2,631
|$12,410
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,459
|$9,815
|$10,891
|$8,059
|$11,563
|$54,787
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2014 Explorer
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Ford Explorer in Virginia is:not available
